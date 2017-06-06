Van Dijk prefers Liverpool switch

Recent reports suggest that the Reds are happy to make Van Dijk the most expensive defender in the world amid claims the Saints man has chosen Liverpool.

The Dutchman is said to have revealed that Anfield is his preferred destination amid talk of Chelsea and Manchester City also being interested, and The Guardian have reported the figures that it will take for Liverpool to fend off the competition.

Liverpool completing a move for Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk is reportedly still a long way off.

This prospective deal shows that now we’re back in the Champions League, Liverpool will be a force to be reckoned with.

However, it looks like Liverpool have won the race as the Daily Mail are one of several media outlets reporting that the Dutch worldwide has opted for a move to Anfield in order to work with Jurgen Klopp.

It’s a much-needed signing for Jurgen Klopp as Van Dijk will bring solidity, consistency and leadership to a backline that was too porous at times last season.

Some wouldn’t mind him joining the Reds, feeling there’s better value elsewhere in the market, whist others are less relaxed about the prospect.

Liverpool are prepared to make Van Dijk their highest paid player with a £200,000-a-week deal and will match any offer made by Chelsea and City.

The Merseyside side club will now attempt to come to an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of the Netherlands global – a fee that could well exceed over £50 million and break Liverpool’s transfer record.