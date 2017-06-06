Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Loses “Overweight” Rating

Ratings analysis reveals 75% of Veeva Systems’s analysts are positive. 132 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes.

Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Com reported 89,748 shares stake. Axa owns 132,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.18M shares or 4.26% of its portfolio.

The share price of the company (NYSE:VEEV) was up +2.82%, with a high of 66.76 during the day and the volume of Veeva Systems Inc. shares traded was 2075215. Fayerweather Charles has 0.52% invested in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) for 4,480 shares. Pacad Inv invested in 9,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waddell & Reed holds 174,842 shares. The stock rose 0.36% or $0.35 reaching $96.5 per share. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited reported 515 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 57,491 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Since December 6, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 37 insider sales for $27.06 million activity. The insider BARABE TIMOTHY C sold $52,380.

On 5/16/2017 Gordon Ritter, Director, sold 10,200 with an average share price of $58.29 per share and the total transaction amounting to $594,558.00. 6,000 shares were sold by Zuppas Eleni Nitsa, worth $305,700. On Wednesday, December 14 the insider Mateo Alan sold $113,393. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,764,000.00.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $164.11 Million according to 12 number of analysts, for the current quarter the company has high revenue estimates of $167.8 Million in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $163.4 Million. Zuppas Eleni Nitsa also sold $305,700 worth of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares.

(NYSE:V), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.20 with next year’s EPS projected to be $0.99. The lowest target is $43.0 while the high is $48.0. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Wednesday, August 24 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 23. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 27 with “Buy”. They now have a United States dollars 27 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s trailing twelve month revenues are $582.2 Million, whereas its price to sales ratio for the same period is 15.49. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 27 with “Neutral”. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has risen 114.93% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 98.23% the S&P500.

Veeva Systems Inc. (Veeva), launched on January 12, 2007, is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. When compared to management’s recent commentary of a $6B opportunity in core life sciences, $1B in electronic data capture (EDC), and $1B+ in quality management, the firm’s estimate includes an additional ~$15B in 20 years from growth of the enterprise content management market, which Veeva can start to address after the impressive win at a top five consumer packaged goods company in Q1.