Vehicle fire causes 25-acre brush fire on Highway 24 in Orinda

The auto fire was initially reported at 12:57 p.m. involving a sedan that had engine problems on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Highway 24 near the Wilder Road on-ramp.

A Sig Alert was issued closing the third, fourth and fifth lanes of the highway about 1:11 p.m.

The blaze started when a gold Mazda sports auto caught fire on the right shoulder of Highway 24, and spread to the grass near the road, CHP officials said.

The fire is close to the Caldecott Tunnel but officials said there was no danger of it spreading that far.

CalFire was executing air support drops of flame retardant chemicals on the fire. While there was still smoke, shortly before 2 p.m. fire crews appeared to be getting the upper hand on the fire.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 24 were open as of 3:20 p.m., but three westbound lanes remained closed until just before 6:15 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Damian Cistaro said.

At one point, “extremely heavy smoke” was covering both sides of the highway and fire officials were requesting the highway be shut down in both directions, according to the CHP. There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen, Correia said.

At 12:28 pm Monday, Moraga-Orinda Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Highway 24 at Fish Ranch which also created a vegetation fire.