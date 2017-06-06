Venus Williams exits after defeat to Timea Bacsinszky in fourth round

“I love playing in front of you”.

No. 4 seed and defending champion Garbine Muguruza, No. 8 and former champ Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 10 Venus Williams, No. 17 Anastasija Sevastova, and No. 23 Sam Stosur were all upended by lower ranked opponents, completely opening up the draw on the women’s side.

France’s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates her win over Spain’s Garbine Muguruza during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris.

Venus Williams’ chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven Grand Slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.

Mladenovic ensured France will have women in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994 after dumping out fourth seed Muguruza 6-1 3-6 6-3.

“Sometimes”, she added, “(fans) should be a little bit more respectful”.

“It was wonderful tennis from Petra today and she was really striking the ball well”, Svitolina said.

Mladenovic will move into the quarterfinals to face the victor of the match between Venus Williams and Timea Bacsinszky. “Each match I feel like I played better”, said Murray, who lost in last year’s final.

Murray will next play eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori, who recovered to beat Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

“I was expecting a very tough game”, said Halep, the 2014 French Open runner-up. Add it up, and it means that there will be a first-time major title victor at the end of the tournament.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic won in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals in Paris for the 11th time, equaling Roger Federer’s record for the professional era. It’s thanks to you that I fought for every point.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, earned all of those titles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open. She also advances to only her second career major quarterfinal (2015 U.S. Open).

Venus Williams of the US leans on her racket after missing a shot against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

Only once in his Grand Slam career did Nadal fare better on the way to the quarterfinals at a major: He lost 19 games through four matches in 2012 at the French Open. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, and Djokovic vs.