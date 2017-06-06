Video captures McDonald’s customer apparently attacking employee over chicken sandwich

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s at 1345 E. Euclid Ave.

“You can’t give me my fucking McChickens?” the customer can be heard yelling at a manager.

Filmed by Amanda Gravely, the video shows a blonde female arguing with staff about the speed of her order.

A vicious Iowa fast food fight, during which an irate customer launched herself over a McDonald’s counter to attack staff, was started over a chicken burger. They took off after the fight and police are still looking for them.

The conflict gets out of control after the restaurant employee hands the customer her sandwich, and she throws the McChicken right back in her face.

Graves said Monday that she was still a little surprised at the response to her video, which has gone viral. That’s when things got physical as the woman climbs over the counter and hits the employee.

‘Now we have to think twice: Just how important is that chicken sandwich?’ Gravely added.

The police were called, but the customer and the two men left the restaurant before they arrived. The manager drags the woman by her hair.

The blond woman is pulled over the counter, knocking over bottles.

As many as nine people behind the counter were involved in the altercation, with staff and the two men among others having to separate the manager and woman. Police have not arrested anyone in the incident. A huge brawl broke out after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long.