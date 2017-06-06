Vigil to be held in honour of terror attack victims

All those detained in relation to Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the United Kingdom capital of London were released without charges, the city’s Metropolitan Police Service said Tuesday.

“Police on Monday named two of the three men behind the terror attack in London as Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane, though it was unclear whether either of these was ‘Abz”.

May said Monday that Britain’s counterterrorism operations are fully funded, but London Mayor Sadiq Khan – a Labour figure – said cuts to police have been draconian.

Uber has announced it will refund anyone who used the service near London Bridge following the terror attacks. The Islamic State has claimed credit for both attacks. “Our deepest condolences go to her family and loved ones, as well as to members of our community who are grieving her loss”.

Armed police reacted swiftly, killing the attackers within eight minutes with 50 shots.

“She exemplified what matters to us in social work, and that’s the capacity to see the challenging circumstances that someone finds themselves in and be prepared to work with them to cope as best they can with life’s circumstances”, he said.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing normal life and commerce to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown.

On Sunday, Trump misconstrued remarks the mayor had said in which he told Londoners that there was “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence in the coming days.

“Chrissy was a bright light to many, and her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the centre inspired us all”, the statement said.

TRT World’s Sarah Moris has more from London.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said a French citizen was also killed.

“There are a small number of people in Ireland who are being monitored and observed in respect of radicalisation and matters relevent to that”, he said.

While most of the country’s political parties have chose to suspend campaigning temporarily, the upcoming general elections scheduled for Thursday have not been cancelled.

It was the third attack in as many months where suspects had been on the radar of British authorities.

Christine Archibald, 30, was enjoying a warm spring night with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was struck by a speeding van that plowed into people strolling on London Bridge.

In a speech in Downing Street on Sunday, May called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the assaults are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

“Enough is enough”, said May.

In a notable contrast to Trump’s attack, the acting U.S. ambassador in London, Lewis Lukens, commended Khan for his “strong leadership”. Police were not yet releasing the names of the dead, but thousands of people gathered at Potters Field, across from the Tower Bridge and the medieval Tower of London, to pay tribute to the victims.

According to the BBC, this attack differs from the one in Manchester Arena because creating a bomb requires sophisticated technical skill and operating vans and knives does not. The bombing killed 22 people who were at the arena for an Ariana Grande concert.