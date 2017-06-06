Virgin flight evacuated after threat note

Australian Associated Press quoted a passenger as saying he heard someone shout: “Leave your luggage”.

Passengers left the ATR turboprop through the rear door and emergency exits but, contrary to some reports, no doors were ripped off and it is understood crew did not instruct passengers to jump out and “run, run, run”.

Police then arrested a man, the passenger said.

A fellow passenger told AAP: “The man didn’t seem to resist the arrest”.

Passengers had to leap from a plane onto the tarmac on Tuesday morning, when it was evacuated after a threatening note was found during the flight from Sydney to the town of Albury.

A male passenger on the plane was arrested on the tarmac and escorted away by the police.

Police asked the passengers if anyone had any issues with the man and spoke to the people who had been seated near him.

Virgin Australia said police met the plane on its arrival “due to a security incident on board”.

Passengers were evacuated from the flight, jumping from windows into the arms of waiting police officers.

The man was arrested after a threat was made on board the Virgin flight.

Michelle McNamara, who works for a auto hire company in the airport terminal, said police, firefighters and ambulance crews closed off half the terminal during the operation.

Virgin Australia said in a statement that flight VA1174 had “landed safely”.

“On this occasion, I’m very pleased to say all of the occupants of the aeroplane are safe and the police response in conjunction with the Albury Airport was fantastic”.

“The matter is now in the hands of the NSW Police”, she said.

“It’s a bit concerning”.

The 11am flight from Sydney to Albury has been cancelled, but the 4.30pm service is expected to go ahead as scheduled.

Passengers were evacuated on landing and part of Albury Airport was closed off.

Passengers told The Border Mail they were unaware of any incident until the plane hit the tarmac.

A man is being questioned at Albury police station after allegedly leaving a one-word note in the bathroom. “With all that’s happening in the world it makes you think the worst”.

No one was injured.