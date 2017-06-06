Visitors horrified as live donkey is fed to tigers at zoo

Watch this video to find out more about the incident.

Visitors at a zoo in eastern China got the shock of their lives on Monday when a group of men suddenly appeared and threw a live donkey into the tiger enclosure, the Modern Express newspaper reported.

Social media has been outraged by a video doing the rounds which was shot at the Yancheng Wild Animal World in Changzhou, China.

In the video, one of the predators hops onto the donkey’s back while it is in the water and snaps at its head and neck, while another stays on dry land and repeatedly paws at its face.

The shareholder had arranged for the group of men to take some of the zoo’s animals, including the donkey, outside and sell them. Some spoke out against the “cruel” act online, describing it as “animal abuse”.

One person wrote on video sharing site LiveLeak: “I have no problems if it happens in nature, that’s how nature works, but in this case, it is just animal abuse. And no, it is not necessary for their health, this is just a bad excuse for the sick show”.

The donkey died after about half an hour of being mauled by the tigers. One zoo worker told reporters that it was the result of “internal contradictions” among shareholders – presumably meaning that one shareholder directed workers to toss the donkey into the tiger pit without authorization.