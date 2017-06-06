Vladimir Putin claims ‘patriotic hackers’ framed Russian Federation for U.S. election interference

In the halcyon first days of his administration, Trump believed there was no challenge too confounding, no conflict too intractable for his son-in-law to tackle.

Though a secret communications line was never established, the report raises questions amidst accusations that President Donald Trump and his team colluded with Russian Federation circulate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denies any knowledge of Jared Kushner’s alleged proposal to open a secret back channel to the Russian government, according to an interview with Megyn Kelly that aired Sunday. “We know more or less what is going to happen”. Trump’s most ardent critics are already talking of impeachment.

Speaking in St Petersburg, Mr Putin said he did not have any knowledge of meetings between Trump campaign officials and the Russian ambassador and said that “no proposal” came to him from the United States president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for a secret communication channel.

“I’m being honest. Do you think that from all over the world and the United States, the ambassador reports to me every day who he eats with or meets with”, said Putin. In no uncertain terms, Putin dismissed the entire Trump-Russia narrative as empty sensationalism. “That’s complete nonsense”, he said.

“After the speech he gave, he continued, “.we talked about something else, then I got up and left”. Why, did we have some special relationship with him? Why do you feel you have the right to ask us these questions?.

The Washington Post has reported that in a NY meeting in December with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, the 36 year old Kushner suggested setting up a back channel of communications with Moscow.

Outside of the Putin interview, Kelly introduced stories from other NBC News correspondents, including an investigation from McFadden alleging that a pharmaceutical company used fraudulent tactics to encourage the over prescription of an expensive pain killer which endangered patients while enriching the corporation. “No proposal like that came to me”, he explained. “The minister would have reported it to me”, Mr Putin said.

“There wasn’t anything to talk about”, Putin said through an interpreter. I longed for one of the incredulous reactions 60 Minutes correspondents like Mike Wallace and Ed Bradley were famous for when an interview source told a whopper, saying “come on” with a look that told the viewer they weren’t buying what they were just told. “You created a sensation out of nothing, and out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president”, Putin told Kelly. Well, this is, you know, you’re just, you people are so creative over there. “Good job. Your lives must be so boring”.

Former FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Mr Trump after allegedly asking him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his Russian contacts, is scheduled to give evidence on Thursday before the Senate’s intelligence committee. When it comes to Flynn, however, Putin admitted that he sat with the American at an event but only had the most inconsequential of conversations with him.