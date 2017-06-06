Vladimir Putin Low-Key Dissed America in His Megyn Kelly Interview

“In addition to it, Putin voiced his profound conviction that “(…) no interference from the outside, in any country, even a small one, let alone in such a vast and great power as the United States, can influence the final outcome of the elections”.

Lawmakers should get the chance to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey – and President Donald Trump “is better served by getting all this information out”.

Mr Putin denied having any compromising material about the U.S. President.

“They have been misled, and they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety”, Putin told Kelly. During the interview, Putin tried to dismiss the evidence by claiming that the United States has a history of meddling in foreign elections. “I didn’t even really talk to him”, Putin said. “What fingerprints – hoof prints, horn prints?” the Russian president dismissively asked.

“When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today [RT], and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side. The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said. An oft-published photo of him sitting next to Putin at a gala dinner seems to hint he had close relations.