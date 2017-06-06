Vladimir Putin: US interferes in elections, not Russian Federation

Putin’s responses, similar to past defenses the Russian president has given to US election charges, left many watching the interview “disappointed”, said Pritha Paul at the International Business Times.

The contacts Flynn and other Trump aides had with Russian officials and bankers are drawing intense scrutiny, particularly after United States intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hackers meddled in the American election.

The Russian president has also dismissed as “a load of nonsense” the idea that Russia has damaging information on US President Donald Trump.

U.S. needs to stop interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and blame Russia for that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview, which the NBC aired on Sunday.

“Hackers can be anywhere”.

“Well, this is just another load of nonsense”, Mr Putin said.

Mr Putin suggested that skilled hackers anywhere, including the U.S., could shift the blame for hacking on to Russian Federation.

“Can you imagine something like that in the midst of a political battle!”

“Of course, we’ll make every effort to ensure that business in Russian Federation is beneficial for our American partners”, Putin said. “You yourselves interfere all the time”, Putin said, speaking to the NBC News anchor.

“For me, this is just fantastic. You created a sensation out of nothing”. He also alleged that the USA actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries. There’s nothing to even talk about.

Former FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Mr Trump fired after allegedly asking him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his Russian contacts, is scheduled to give evidence on Thursday before the Senate’s intelligence committee.

Pushing back, Putin even referenced an old conspiracy theory about the USA intelligence services masterminding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

As the Senate prepared for Comey’s appearance, Trump appeared unlikely to try to block him for testifying.

The New York property tycoon, who praised Putin repeatedly during last year’s presidential campaign, is facing multiple probes in Washington into the extent of his alleged links to the Kremlin.

Before leaving Fox, Kelly was known as one of the few journalists who rattled Donald Trump during his campaign for president.

On Sunday, Lawmakers from both parties urged Trump not to stand in the way of Comey’s testimony.

When the Senate intelligence committee in May demanded that Flynn provide a list of any contacts with Russian officials during the presidential campaign and transition, Flynn invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination and refused.

During an expansive three-hour panel discussion that was joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin leader once again rejected USA claims of Russian state-sponsored hacking in elections and dismissed reports of improper contact between his officials and Trump’s presidential campaign, comparing the allegations to anti-semitism. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also are expected to testify.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy. But legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he publicly discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews.

But Sen. Mark Warner tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “there’s a lot of smoke”.

The Missouri Republican tells “Fox News Sunday” that “at some point, we’ll hear the president’s side”.