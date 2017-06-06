Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

What are top analysts saying about Vodafone Group plc? The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $129.31 million, down from 5.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc by 8.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc by 4.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 130,286 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc during the first quarter worth about $328,285,000.

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) traded down 0.017% during trading on Monday, hitting $30.185. About 54.05M shares traded. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.25 billion market cap company. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. Vodafone Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) on Tuesday, January 10 to "Buy" rating. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Deutsche Bank maintained Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) rating on Friday, June 24. Standpoint Research initiated Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) on Tuesday, January 3 with "Accumulate" rating. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 255 ($3.29) price objective on Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vodafone Group Plc has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.76. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock.

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 7.93% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC.

