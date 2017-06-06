W&T Offshore (WTI) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

WTI has a 1-year high price of $ 3.47 and 1-year low price of $1.31.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, WTI earned gross profit of 940.78 Million, in 2015 504.26 Million gross profit, while in 2016 W&T Offshore Inc. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post $0.68 EPS for the current year. KLR Group lifted their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for W&T Offshore Inc. the EPS stands at 0.16 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be -0.04, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Insider Trades for W&T Offshore Inc. show that the latest trade was made on 2 May 2017 where Stanley (B Frank), the Director completed a transaction type “Buy” in which 36843 shares were traded at a price of $0. The company has Beta Value of 2.38 and ATR value of 0.13. The share price has moved backward from its 20 days moving average, trading at a distance of -8.14% and stays -15.56% away from its 50 days moving average.

Media coverage about W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20.

Analysts are also projecting an Average Revenue Estimate for W&T Offshore Inc.as $126600 in the Current Quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “W&T Offshore, Inc”. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of USA and global copyright & trademark laws.

The consensus recommendation, according to Zacks Investment research, is 3.67. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 490.1% in the first quarter. The stock, after opening at $3.93, touched a high of $3.98 before paring much of its gains. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 890,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 166,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter.

Analysts have placed a $2.88 price target on W&T Offshore, Inc., suggesting a 45.45% gain from recent close.

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in “Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration” employing approximately 302 full time employees.