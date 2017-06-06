Wallace to become first black driver in Cup race since 2006

After two races from Regan Smith at Charlotte and Dover, Petty has chose to make a switch to Wallace on a full-time basis until Aric Almirola is able to return from a back fracture.

“Our entire team is excited to see him take the next step in his career and make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 43″. Moffitt said, “He has shown success in NASCAR’s national series and we look forward to him continuing to display his abilities in our car”.

“We are excited for Bubba to get this opportunity to drive the iconic No. 43 Fusion for Richard Petty Motorsports“, said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. He’ll be replacing injured Aric Almirola at Pocono Raceway.

“We are very proud of Bubba and his development at Roush Fenway Racing”, team President Steve Newmark said.

In his five years competing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series, Wallace has tallied five wins, 20 top-five finishes, 60 top 10s and five poles. In the midst of his third consecutive season with Roush Fenway Racing, the Alabama native has an average finish of 13.7, including a streak of five straight sixth-place finishes.

The move comes at an opportune time for Wallace, who originally did not have sponsorship for his XFINITY Series ride past Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. While Wallace will perform double duty this weekend at Pocono, the team will then suspend operations of the No. 6. As for Bubba, they “will continue to evaluate additional potential opportunities for Wallace to run in NXS races”. He’s a graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program and member of the inaugural NASCAR Next class. He has previously worked with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series, earning five career wins. Accumulating a total of six wins over 36 races in the series. This will leave RFR with Ryan Reed as its lone XFINITY Series full-time driver for the remaining portion of the 2017 season.

Wallace now ranks fourth in the Xfinity Series standings driving the No. 6 auto fielded by Roush Fenway Racing, which like RPM is backed by Ford.

Richard Petty Motorsports had put Regan Smith in the No. 43 vehicle for the All-Star Race, Coca-Cola 600 and this past Sunday’s race at Dover. “With all that Richard Petty has contributed to the sport, I’m honored to start my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event with this team”.

Richard Petty Motorsports said Wallace, more commonly referred to by his nickname “Bubba”, will be the replacement in the No. 43 until Almirola returns.