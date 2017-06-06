Warren Buffett’s annual lunch auction starts Sunday evening

That figure is expected to rise as the auction, which opened Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. P.T, and ends on Friday at 7:30 p.m. P.T.

The top offer in Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction was $1 million with more than four days left, ahead of the pace a year ago, according to EBay.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised almost $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years.

Last year’s victor paid $3,456,789 and tied the record set in 2012.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised almost $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. She died in 2004, but the connection between Buffett and the group has endured. His successful investing record and his decision to give the bulk of his fortune to charity make him sought after.

In less than a minute after it launched, bids for a lunch with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO reached $1 million.

Buffett will dine with the auction victor and up to seven guests at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan.

Located in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, Glide was co-founded and is led by the Rev. Cecil Williams, the 87-year-old pastor emeritus of the affiliated Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, and his wife Janice Mirikitani.