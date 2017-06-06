Warriors All-82 podcast: Will this Finals series get back to Oracle?

He saw just 14 minutes of scoreless action in Game 2. But the thing is, if you’re not a Golden State Warriors fan-or, hell, even if you are one-and you claim that the blowout part of last night’s game held your attention as closely as the first half did, you’re lying.

(John G. Mabanglo/Pool Photo via AP).

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals.

On January 7, the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 20-point deficit at Golden State to defeat the Warriors for the second time this past regular season.

What was so discouraging for the Cavs is that they played better in Game 2 but the result didn’t really change. Since mid-March, they have won by 20 or more points twice as often as they have won by single digits. “We have to give them something to cheer for”, LeBron said. “So we got to be much better too”. But it’s not the differences in the levels of each team we’re focusing on right now, it’s Steph Curry taking a nap during the 4th quarter.

“We play that same game in Cleveland, there’s no way we win”, said Kerr. With a triple-double left the area and LeBron James, repeated the achievement magic Johnson, who in his later years, also scored in the NBA Finals eight triple-doubles. He discussed the rough third quarter. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is on Wednesday Night in Cleveland. “It motivates us to win for him”, said Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, who hit 22 points.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot“. “But we have to be better as far as not relaxing. He missed some chippies – ones he’s so accustomed to making”. When asked to expound on how he has been able to “restrain [himself] emotionally” during this year’s finals, Green had a somewhat perturbed response. And you got to expect them to play, obviously, better at home. “This is where the series changed previous year, so we’re just trying to think about the next game”. James had little help as Love got there late. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”.

The other Cleveland guys have not been getting it done. “Every mistake you make defensively, they make you pay”.