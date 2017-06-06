Warriors beat Cavs 132-113, take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

For the Cavs to win they have to play almost perfectly or the Warriors have to play poorly – perhaps even both things must happen.

From there, Golden State steadily pulled away, the Cavaliers having no answer for the Warriors speed and outside shooting.

Durant’s latest performance in a 132-113 victory in Game 2 on Sunday was even more fantastic than his work in Game 1, which was nothing less than tremendous. The Warriors’ MVP duo – arguably the deadliest combination ever – and what they did to the Cavaliers (torched their upset hopes to the ground) will overshadow another equally important development.

But even with James playing like that, Kevin Love tossing in 15 points and the Warriors committing 13 turnovers – more than triple the amount they had in all of Game 1 – Golden State still led 67-64 at halftime. But the Warriors offset that issue by shooting 51 percent from the floor, canning 18 three-pointers and piling up another 30 fastbreak points in the win. James, who attempted just a single shot in the fourth quarter, led the Cavaliers with three steals and tallied the Cavaliers only blocked shot.

Smith shot 0-for-2 with a turnover, making him offensive nonentity. Golden State won a record 14th straight in the same postseason.

“We have to defend our home court and we are in the same position that we were in a year ago”, Love said.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2, after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1, but nearly no one else came through for Cleveland, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit.

Kyrie Irving rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 19 points and seven helpers. He won two more titles with the San Antonio Spurs, blending in and spotting up for jumper after jumper. Curry scanned the box score after the game, skipped past his triple-double, and pointed out his eight turnovers as an area he needs to shore up. “I feel like that every night”, Thompson said about his approach of anticipating the next shot to go in regardless of the stats. “So (if) they continue to do that, which I have no doubt in my mind they will, we’ll continue to follow their lead”.

“We’re just trying to just stay in the moment”.

And then the third quarter happened.

The first half in Game 2 was different on may levels than Game 1. Was it Stephen Curry, who kind of had a triple-double under the radar with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds? The Warriors small forward last season, Harrison Barnes, had four blocks total in 24 playoff games. “That’s all the motivation we need”, Curry said. But playing up allows him to hit the little pocket pass or throw it over the top to their big [Durant], and then they’re able to make plays.

On Sunday, he made four 3s on seven attempts. As the series went on, and a 3-1 lead slipped away, Curry grew more frustrated. Klay Thompson added 22 points for the Warriors.

Warriors forward Draymond Green says he can see an extra fire in the eyes of Curry and Kevin Durant, who had a game-high 33 points.

Klay Thompson finally looked like Klay Thompson.

The Cavaliers didn’t get to within single-digits the rest of the way. For his career, James has 55 regular season triple-doubles; 18 in the Playoffs, including Sunday night’s. Cleveland fought back to close to within 1 point twice.

“They took care of home court”. I think he was 3-for-16 last game. You have to remain non-wavering.

“You act like I’m just this troubled guy who played – you know had a bunch of trouble and can’t control myself”, Green fired back at the reporter.