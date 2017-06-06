Warriors coach Kerr returns for Game 2

Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma City for Golden State last July in hopes of winning his first National Basketball Association crown, had LeBron-like numbers-3 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and three steals-in a 132-113 romp Sunday in game two. (That’s assuming LeBron will take the podium to address the media and end his silly two-day dais boycott.) The truth, of course, is that The Truth is wrong.

If the song is actually good, that would make two members of the Cavs pretty proficient rappers.

But Durant is clearly a close second. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined.

Maybe that’s what has LeBron so ornery lately.

James tied Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight, and this marked the first time in NBA history more than one player had a triple-double in the same Finals game. The Cavaliers, after winning their first National Basketball Association title, made just minor alterations to their roster.

If Durant outperforms James, the Warriors cruise to the top.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit. “You guys asked me ‘what was the difference?’ And I told you”.

“That’s what Golden State does”. Durant claimed that he did it to evolve as a man, while most took it for what it was: If you can’t beat them, join them.

“They play well at home”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

More to that point, Kevin Love played the best Finals game of his career. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1”. His time in now, and he’s got one of the greatest teams ever assembled standing in his way.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year back on the bench at last, Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship.

Kyrie Irving was off his game, and the Cavs finally had a bad night shooting the 3-pointer. That hasn’t been the case in this series.

Fighting the same back pain, Kerr also missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 regular season, with assistant Luke Walton compiling a 39-4 record in his absence. Curry had 15 points in the quarter, going 10-for-10 at the free throw line.

Durant’s presence allows Curry to be the second option.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough. They split the two games at home before reeling off three straight wins to become the fourth team to win the title after losing the first two games.

That’s why LeBron looked and sounded so demoralized late Sunday in Oakland.

“We still remember what happened a year ago”, Warriors guard Klay Thompson said.