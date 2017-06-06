Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Opens Up On Future; Leads Team Past Cavs

Kevin Love put in 27 points and Kyrie Irving finished with 19.

The Cavaliers, who had a pretty easy time of it in the East on their march to the Finals, have collectively been anything but their best these last two games.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.

After the game, Green said Kerr’s return was a positive for the team but added that he coached them so well through 82 regular season games that they could implement his plans without his physical presence.

He relinquished his role during the first round of the playoffs in late April due to complications resulting from back surgery two years ago.

Durant’s scoring has taken pressure off Stephen Curry and allowed the Warriors to withstand Cleveland runs so well that they haven’t trailed after the first quarter in either game. Curry matched LeBron’s triple-double with one of this own-his first in the postseason-finishing with 32 points, 10 boards, and 11 assists. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

So in Game 2, a 132-113 Warrior romp, Thompson shot 8-of-12, including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers.

In the 48 hours before Game 3, James would devour film of the first two games. So if Kev is getting the offensive rebound instead of me, it’s still a win for us. We could play hard every possession, but can we play smart? Along the way, the team of Steve Kerr set a new record in the National Basketball Association, winning two of the opening match of the Finals with at least a 19-point advantage. The two were laughing as the conversation came to a close and as they began to pose for the picture, it seemed Jay-Z ordered the photographer to “take a picture while we’re joking [or laughing, according to Hart’s Instagram]”. “There is a lot of work for us left to do”.

“I can’t recall being associated with a team and a player like LeBron that is so locked in, so knowledgeable about everything the opponent does”, Drew said. “We need to do better right now”.

The Big Three combine for 75 points as the Cavs fall in Game 2.

From there, Golden State steadily pulled away, the Cavaliers having no answer for the Warriors speed and outside shooting.

“We’re playing great basketball”, Curry said. “And when you don’t get to them, (the Warriors) make you pay”.

“We made runs – we cut it to four at one point and then they went on quick 9-0 run or 12-0 run – that’s what they do”, lamented LeBron after the loss. That means the series may hinge on James’s huge basketball intellect. “That’s what Golden State does”.

Beginning with two blowouts, the finals haven’t been very interesting at all, but everything surrounding the games has certainly been the exact opposite.

Warriors forward Draymond Green says he can see an extra fire in the eyes of Curry and Kevin Durant, who had a game-high 33 points. If only he could get a little help from his friends. We understand that. Down 0-2, going back home, you have to live with those odds.

“It’s human nature to let your guard down, human nature, 2-0, everybody in the world ‘It’s over, it’s over, ‘” Livingston said. So we don’t defend homecourt, what happens? “And then you kind of go, oh, yeah, yeah”.