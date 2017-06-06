Warriors cruise to 2-0 lead in Kerr’s return

Speaking to a media scrum in the Cavs locker room after the game, which the Warriors won 132-113 to put the Cavs in an 0-2 hole and virtual must-win situation, an unidentified reporter asked what could go down as the dumbest question of his career.

“I’m feeling better“, Kerr told reporters after the Warriors eased to a 2-0 series lead against the defending champion Cavaliers in a repeat of the last two NBA Finals.

The Warriors earned favored status over Cleveland in the NBA Finals then dominated Games 1 and 2, showing the feared talent and stylistic advantages.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit.

It was, in fact, exactly one year ago today that the Warriors smashed the Cavaliers 110-77 at Oracle Arena, a more thorough defeat than the one the Cavaliers suffered on Sunday night, as definitive and all-encompassing as you can imagine.

LeBron James said even though they lost, the Cavs were much more physical on Sunday than they were in Game 1.

Kerr was dressed in team sweats and sounded positive as he announced his return at a news conference only two hours before the game started. But the Warriors have been the gold standard at small ball and 3-point shooting over the last three seasons and were again more effective. The Cavs are giving up 122 points a game to Golden State.

Kevin Durant hit a game-high 33 points, while Stephen Curry recorded his first play-off triple-double, with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Thompson’s lack of production has been particularly glaring considering how big a role he played the past two seasons, averaging a double-double in the Finals each of those years.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

They talked Sunday morning and chose to check with each other again in the afternoon, before the game.

But we are so certain we know how this is going to down this morning, just like we were absolutely certain a year ago.

“I don’t want to get into the “what we need to do better” right now”, James said after the loss on Sunday night.

The Cavs began to turn things around last year after being outscored by 48 points in the first two losses in Oakland – seven more than this year. They are now two wins away from making their case as the greatest team of all time.

“A lot of positives”, Curry said. And you got to expect them to play, obviously, better at home. “And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we’ve got to be much better, too”.

James scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, all on the defensive end, but also gave up four turnovers.

A man named Chad Shanks, writing for a very smart statistical blog called “Statmuse”, wrote a reasoned, detailed post titled, “Can a Series Be Over After Just 2 Games?” “That’s what Golden State does”.

“If you make a mistake”.

Every other game has been a blowout, and the Finals have been no different.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points in the opener and Love had a big day in Game 2, but starters Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith have been almost invisible and the bench has offered little help.

Last summer as a free agent Barnes wanted to be a Warrior, but signed a two-year deal with the Kings where the hope was to simply make the playoffs, a hope that was ditched when Cousins was traded.

“It’s human nature to let your guard down, human nature, 2-0, everybody in the world ‘It’s over, it’s over, ‘” Livingston said.

LeBron James has taken on the role of Atlas, not just for his team, but for a league hoping against hope the NBA Finals will redeem a tiresome playoff season.