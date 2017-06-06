Warriors dominant in taking 2-0 lead

Game Three is in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Kerr watched his Golden State Warriors grab a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 Sunday night in another rout, returning to the sideline with a warm welcome from the sellout crowd after a six-week absence.

(John G. Mabanglo/Pool Photo via AP). They went to a smaller lineup that contributed to Golden State committing 20 turnovers a game after tying a Finals record with four.

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double Sunday night in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors.

“We’re young. We’re hungry”. I wanted to string together a few good days.

“Much more physical today than we were in game one. We play that same game in Cleveland there’s no way we win”. He did not immediately miss any time and went on to lead the Warriors to their first National Basketball Association title in 40 years.

But as dominant as they have seemed in this series, if you look at last year’s Finals, they actually outscored the Cavs more in the first two games before eventually falling in seven games than they did in these two games.

“We’re just trying to just stay in the moment”.

Curry finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to cap off what was a mixed bag of a night for him.

Kerr said: “It’s been a great run, but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”. There aren’t many defenders who can stick with Curry for eight seconds without help.

“Do things – I don’t want to say differently because you work so hard to get to this point – but make a couple of changes to see if we can be a lot better defensively and offensively”. When you make a huge play on a stage as large as the NBA Finals, go ahead and celebrate. But no team has done that better over the last three years than the Warriors themselves. James simply needs more help if Cleveland’s up-tempo strategy is going to have a prayer. “He missed some chippies – ones he’s so accustomed to making”.

Thompson’s lack of production has been particularly glaring considering how big a role he played the past two seasons, averaging a double-double in the Finals each of those years. Draymond Green, widely expected to beat up Love in a head-to-head matchup, has not been the reason the Cavs are down two games.

The two sides have not discussed financial terms of any new contract, sources said, though there have been discussions during the playoffs about work flow and other organizational issues of interest to both Gilbert and Griffin.

James’ points came on 12-for-18 shooting for the Cavaliers, who shot 45 percent from the field but just 27.6 percent (8-for-29) from 3-point range. Once you see Curry clutch the ball with both hands and jump back beyond the three-point line-the video below helpfully freezes it-you won’t be able to unsee it. Fatigue set in for the Cavaliers and they just couldn’t keep up. Before the game, the National Basketball Coaches Association presented its annual Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to co-winners Al Attles, who led the Warriors to their first West Coast championship in 1975, and Hubie Brown, a Hall of Fame honoree in 2005.