Warriors’firepower too much for Cavs

With the series shifting to Cleveland for the next two games and the Warriors still having a chance to sweep, the incident in the stands could be one of the last moments at Oracle Arena this season.

James had 10 first-half assists, the most in any playoff half of his career, while Curry had 15 points as Golden State took a 40-34 lead in the highest-scoring NBA Finals first quarter in 50 years and the second-highest ever. Kevin Love added 27 points and seven rebounds, while Kyrie Irving struggled his way to 19 points, shooting 8-for-23 from the field.

Things certainly aren’t looking good for the Cavs but, in case you may have forgotten, the Warriors had a 3-1 lead in last year’s Finals before the Cavs came back to win. This makes Cleveland 0-for-5 in NBA Finals games when Brown coached.

That’s been quite evident through two games.

For the second time in as many games, Kevin Durant + Steph Curry = a Warriors romp. Stephen Curry was a point behind and completed a triple-double. “Jerry’s been so successful as a player, coach and front office guy”. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to. So they won two games, now we got to go home and regroup”. I can remember doing radio shows where fans were talking about the team being broken up then, too.

“Zaza does a lot of the grunt work”. “Hopefully they get that fixed if we win the finals and they can get a bigger hat for him”. Check out all of the best reactions from last night’s Game 2 below.

“He’s one of the greatest to play this game”. Often spectacularly. As a result, the Warriors have run their postseason record to a ideal 14-0.

Midseason acquisitions Kyle Korver and Deron Williams have failed to make their anticipated impact, with Williams being held scoreless through two games while Korver followed up a zero-point opener with eight points but has been a liability defensively.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. All four Warriors All-Stars were clicking simultaneously and the results were devastating, with Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue pulling the plug while facing a 21-point deficit with almost four minutes remaining.

“Right now, it means nothing”, James said minutes after the loss. The quarter ended with Golden State leading 102-88. “We’re a family here and definitely I had no doubt in my mind that starting that night, starting with text messages, I had all their support”.