Warriors putting on a show vs. Cavaliers

Kerr, a five-time National Basketball Association champion as a player, had been absent since game two of his side’s first play-off series against Portland Trail Blazers after suffering complications from back surgery in 2015.

He guided the Warriors to a 132-113 win, Golden State’s NBA-record 14th consecutive postseason win.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals. But against this unbelievably potent Warriors team, the human-nature approach is to try to do too much. Although LeBron James attacked the basket more than shooting 3-pointers, he pushed the pace as the Cavaliers tried to make amends for their turnover-filled Game 1 performance, in which they attempted 20 fewer field goals than the Warriors.

From purely a scoring standpoint, Irving has done fine: 24 points in Game 1 and then 19 points in Game 2 of the Finals.

Reigning MVP Curry posted the first triple-double of his playoff career with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double display.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play.

“They play well at home”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of the Warriors. So they won two games. “So for us, it’s just handling business”.

His numbers through two games: three points, two rebounds, zero assists, 42 minutes. “So I would imagine Kyrie’s going to come out and have a great Game 3”. “There is a lot of work for us left to do”. “We can do better job of getting him going early. But since that time, I’ve gotten a lot better and I feel like I’m back to the baseline of where I was during the regular season when I coached every game”. “And they still beat us pretty good”.

And not only are the best players on the court, the best players are playing their best basketball.

“We made runs – we cut it to four at one point and then they went on quick 9-0 run or 12-0 run”.

“They’re a different team”, James said, referring to Durant.

The amount he is owed is deducted from his Golden State deal and Cleveland pay the balance. It’s just so easy to miss on the percentages phenomenon – if you take, say, 22 free throws and miss three of them, you’ve already fallen below the vaunted 90 percent mark that you need to hit.

After the game, Neymar met up with Warriors’ stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, presenting both with a custom signed Barcelona jersey.

Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship.

“It’s human nature to let your guard down, human nature, 2-0, everybody in the world ‘It’s over, it’s over, ‘” Livingston said. “But it’s definitely great to see him over there and have him talking in the timeouts and out there leading us”. “It was 2-0 previous year and we lost”.

“His defense was unbelievable, and we needed it especially with Draymond out”, Kerr said of Durant.