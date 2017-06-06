Warriors remain flawless 14-0 in playoffs with Game 2 victory

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James insists his team can not make drastic changes despite falling 2-0 behind in the NBA Finals. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving, seated from left, LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith sit on the bench during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warri.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says it’s good to have Golden State coach Steve Kerr back on the sideline for the NBA Finals.

He ran circles around James during one masterfully skillful sequence, then drove left through the paint for a right-handed layup over the star’s outstretched arm during a signature moment in another rout. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year assuming his usual courtside seat, Curry received a special request from Kerr: “to play with passion and play with joy”, Curry shared. “We get a chance to go home now to our home crowd where we play well, also”. “Playing smart. Trying to make them work for everything that they get”. “That’s what he does”.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”.

LeBron James posted a triple-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. Kevin Love had 27 points and Kyrie Irving 19.

While James has thrived so far and had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to tie Magic Johnson’s record with his eighth career Finals triple-double Sunday, he hasn’t gotten almost enough help.

“For the most part, with the game plan that we have, we tried to execute it as close as possible”.

“We’ll win the next game and see what happens from there”, said Cavs forward Tristan Thompson, who might be pulled from the starting lineup to add more scoring punch and defensive versatility.

The best-of-seven series now shifts to Cleveland for two games, with Game 3 Wednesday.

One figured the Warriors would get an emotional lift if Kerr was able to come back and coach the team again, and the Oracle roar of his return can be seen above.

“Klay played so well in Game 1, without shooting well, and to me that usually indicates that the ball’s going to go in”, Kerr said of Thompson.

“At that point I was a little bit more composed than earlier in that possession”, Curry said.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter. The Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead to the Cavs a year ago to miss a repeat.

“The biggest thing for us is our defense has been incredible”, Curry said. “Trust me, we know”.

“Down 0-2, going home, you have to live with those odds”.

Curry and Thompson, who finished with 22 points, also connected on four 3-pointers apiece for Golden State, which shot 51.7 percent overall. Durant and Curry then knocked down 3-pointers 23 seconds apart to balloon the lead to 121-99 and render most of the final 6:18 as garbage time.