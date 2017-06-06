Warriors sprint to 2-0 lead in NBA Finals with another rout

The Cleveland Cavaliers are read to return to The Land after losing the first two games in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Love stepped up with 27 points Sunday, but the rest of the team did little to help James take on Golden State’s plethora of risky players. If the Cavs don’t win two at home to go back to Oakland for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2, repeating as champions will be like climbing Everest bare-footed, because this time the Cavs have to contend with Kevin Durant.

But on a night where Draymond Green’s foul trouble sapped his usual impact and saddled him on the bench, Durant’s two-way dominance may have been the most important factor.

Starting center Tristan Thompson has had two subpar games, finishing Game 2 with eight points and four rebounds.

Reigning MVP Curry posted the first triple-double of his playoff career with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double display.

And looking to end what was the most anticipated Finals in years.

Klay Thompson shook off a shooting slump to score 22 points and the Warriors pulled away late for another lopsided win. They can attempt to slow the game down (coach Tyronn Lue has resisted this, vehemently). “We were much more physical today than we were in Game 1, and we forced them to 20 turnovers”. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds.

Through two games, the 2017 NBA Finals on ABC is averaging a 12.6 metered market rating, up from a 12.5 previous year, according to Nielsen.

Going into Game 3 on Wednesday, the Cavs need to decide if they can continue playing at this pace.

“It was a big moment, big momentum swing”, Curry said. But we’ve still got to play. But the Cavs have to find better combinations out on the floor right now.

Spectacular passes, slam dunks, deadly shots and high-leaping playmakers dominated the night as the game was played at a fast-paced, high-intensity tempo that had spectators roaring with delight.

Golden state won both home games and confirmed his status as the undisputed favorite of the battle with “Cleveland” for the title. Kevin Love added 27 points, and Kyrie Irving was struggling once again with 19 points but with bad percentage from the field making only 8 shots of 23.

“We definitely have a sense of what they’re capable of, and we felt like a lot of times tonight we played better basketball”, Love said. Each time the camera turned to him the crowd went wild, and they gave Kerr a standing ovation when the lineup was announced. They equaled their entire Game 1 assist total in the first half of Game 2 and trailed, 67-64, at halftime.

Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship.

This is an entirely different Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant. “But when I’m done, I’ll probbaly look back on it and say it was a cool feat”.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

Led by 14 helpers from James, the Cavs had 25 assists in Game 2 and cut their turnovers to nine. “No, it’s not over”.

The Warriors improved to 14-0 during this year’s playoffs, surpassing the 1988-89 Lakers to set a new National Basketball Association record.