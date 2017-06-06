Warriors take 2-0 series lead with 132-113 win over Cavaliers

Rihanna was not seen courtside as she was in Game 1, but this NBA Finals re-rematch of your Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers saw the return of a much more important figure – head coach Steve Kerr, who’d been out since early May with complications from spinal surgery.

He guided the Warriors to a 132-113 win, Golden State’s NBA-record 14th consecutive postseason win. Following another great regular season in which the sharpshooter shot 46.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game in the process, Thompson all of a sudden went cold once the playoffs began. Former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles, left, accepts the NBA Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half of Game 2 of baske. No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win an National Basketball Association playoff series.

Or will likely see any time soon.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year assuming his usual courtside seat, Curry received a special request from Kerr: “to play with passion and play with joy”, Curry shared. “But the second half, I think we settled in, tried to play simple and defensively just tried to contest their shots”, Durant said. “Playing smart. Trying to make them work for everything that they get”. “That’s what he does”.

Thompson, whose rebounding has been critical for the Cavaliers all season, has been virtually absent for two games. Was it Stephen Curry, who kind of had a triple-double under the radar with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds? “We understand how risky they are”, he said.

“We cut it to four at one point and then they went on quick 9-0 run or 12-0 run”, James said. Kevin Love had 27 points and Kyrie Irving 19. Curry gets the advantage he’s seeking around the seven-second mark of this clip, using a head and shoulders fake near the three-point line to get James off balance before he drives to the rim. The singular, defining characteristic of the new National Basketball Association is that the best way to win is to make games more like shootaround.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

The 51-year-old was on the bench for the first two games of the Warriors’ opening-round series against Portland, but turned over the reins to assistant Mike Brown for the remainder of the Trail Blazers series, as well as the four-game sweeps over the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals and San Antonio Spurs in the Western finals. He said before the game: “The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series”. Other than that, when you got somebody doing you like that, it’s just like a burning fire in their eye and you know you don’t stand a chance. While the questions on the court have been answered with their stellar play, one question remains – Is there enough money to go around?

On KNBR 1050’s The Audible Monday morning, Mychal Thompson, father of Klay and an NBA Champion in his own right with the Showtime Lakers, joined the show to talk about the historical significance of Golden State’s current run.

Curry seized command in the third quarter with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Warriors stretched a 67-64 half-time lead to 102-88 entering the fourth quarter, a margin no finals team had squandered so late to lose since 1992. “We’re anxious about the series right now”.

Durant declined to comment on the winning streak, saying he was not going to take a step back until the team claims the Larry O’Brien trophy for its second time in three years. He and Durant combined for 66 points and 18 assists in the opener, then dominated again while the supporting cast shined.

It didn’t matter in the end.

The Warriors won despite committing 20 turnovers, a stat that caught Kerr’s eye.

“We ride or die with Kyrie”, Love said. “We love his voice”, Curry said. “We’re hoping it’s going to be a different story at home”. Tristan Thompson played a little bit better than he did in Game 1 but still scored just eight points and the bench once again came up short. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws matched a playoff record for made shots from the stripe in one period shared with Sarunas Marciulionis, done on April 28, 1992, at Seattle. Golden State G Klay Thompson played in his 78th career playoff game, breaking a tie with SG Jeff Mullins for the most in franchise history.