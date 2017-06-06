Warriors win big again against Cavs; push NBA Finals to 2-0

Kerr, 51, led the Warriors to the 2015 title before last year’s defeat and said his side would have to play “smarter” in game three of the best-of-seven series, which takes place in Cleveland on Wednesday (02:00 BST on Thursday).

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving. Beating the Warriors four times in the next five games seems impossible. “So we’ve got to be much better, too”.

You’d think Brown would have some choice words for the organisation, given they fired him twice – first in 2010. They want to be a good defensive team.

“He’s been around, the last couple weeks especially, giving us input and giving us what he’s got”, Curry said of Kerr.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr received a standing ovation as he walked out of the tunnel Sunday night in his first game back since April 19 and he immediately felt the fervor in Oracle Arena. The Warriors don’t have that same issue.

Durant, seeking his first NBA crown after leaving Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State, became only the third player in NBA history to score 25 points in his first seven NBA Finals appearances, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal. I just like who he is as a person, and throughout the course of the playoffs I’ve checked on him, and we text and talk. “And if going home to Cleveland and playing in front of our crowd isn’t enough for you, then you might as well go home”. “So I think that’s a luxury that we have with KD here, and when I went out with foul trouble, obviously he – to say pick up the slack is kind of a ridiculous term, because he’s a great player, an MVP, one of the best players in the world”.

The Cavs could start with a lineup change. No unlikely heroes emerged for the Cavs, and four candidates – J.R. Smith, Channing Frye, Deron Williams and Iman Shumpert – combined to go 2 for 18 from the field in Game 2. That would give the Cavs some much-needed help defensively.

“His defense was awesome, and we needed it especially with Draymond out”, Kerr said of Durant. “It’s a small game and you got shooters everywhere and you have to be able protect the rim with LeBron coming downhill, with Love posting up and Draymond’s on the bench”.

There were positives for Cleveland to take away from this loss as it forced Golden State into 20 turnovers while only giving up the ball nine times itself.

But this isn’t all in a bubble of what Cleveland isn’t doing.

Cleveland has to run Golden State off the perimeter and avoid switching screens as the mismatch isolation situations is what the Warriors are looking to create in their halfcourt offense. The Cavs have watched the film. So they won two games. You can see the frustration in Cleveland’s body language. “Now we’ve got to go home and regroup”. The Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in the Finals. You have to remain non-wavering. “But that’s like the look that I see in him throughout these Finals”.