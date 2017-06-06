Was Trump ‘Attacking the Mayor of London Because He Is Muslim?’

“They believe two of the men are Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, east London“.

British Prime Minister Theresa May during election campaigning.

It was the third attack in Britain this year that Islamic State has claimed – including the similar attack on Westminister Bridge in March and the Manchester concert bombing two weeks ago – and one of several involving vehicles in Europe, including last year’s Bastille Day rampage in the French city of Nice.

Speaking on the BBC on Monday, London police chief Cressida Dick said that the majority of recent attacks have had a “domestic centre of gravity” although with some of them there are “undoubtedly global dimensions”.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”.

Asked if Trump was criticizing the mayor of London because he is Muslim, Sanders said that was “utterly ridiculous”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer USA assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that Khan had offered a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”.

Later, the mayor’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.

British authorities say that have identified the three attackers but have not revealed that information publicly.

The US Conference of Mayors, representing more than 1400 American cities, backed Mr Khan. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said it was clear the visit should not go ahead.

“Try to imagine the United Kingdom prime minister attacking the Mayor of NYC the day after 9/11”, said European Parliament cabinet member Simon O’Connor.

The political tempo picked up again Monday with May saying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to handle security and Brexit.

Trump is mischaracterizing Khan’s remarks as suggesting that people should not be concerned about terrorism. “And this president is trying to do something to protect the people of this country”. Some of the 48 people injured are in a “critical” condition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told reporters Sunday in comments broadcast by the BBC.

Yesterday morning there was no train service to London Bridge station.

On Twitter, Mr Trump said if “we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

He also used the attack to comment about U.S. gun rights.