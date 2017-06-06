Watch performances from the #OneLoveManchester concert

American pop star Ariana Grande went back on stage in Manchester on Sunday evening for a special benefit concert after the Manchester Arena terror attack in which 22 people were murdered. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert took on added brevity and bravery, considering that it was just one day after another terrorist attack in London killed seven people and injured almost 50 on Saturday night at the London Bridge and Borough Market.

Consolidated figures for One Love Manchester have not yet been revealed.

‘From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be a safe space for my fans.

Katy Perry paid a special, yet subtle, tribute to the victims involved in the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

Last week, a press release said Usher would be taking the stage in addition to Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Take That and Pharrell Williams.

Ariana Grande performs at the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday.

The popstar had said she would be returning to the United Kingdom following the terror attack after cancelling her Dangerous Woman shows in London and Europe.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw backstage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, Miley said: “It’s a no brainer [when Ariana asked me]”. The concert was confirmed last week on a Twitter post by the singer.

"That we're not going to live in fear – that we refuse to".