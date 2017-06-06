Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 Online, Team News

“We played two really good games”. Nick Bonino joined the Pittsburgh Penguins at their practice on Sunday, which is fairly ridiculous given that Bonino made his way into Bridgestone Arena for Game 3 yesterday on crutches and in a walking boot.

Rinne was stellar once more in Game Four, making timely saves to keep his team in the game, exactly what the Preds have come to expect from the man who has been described as the backbone of the franchise.

His effort, however, was not enough to prevent the Predators from emerging with a 4-1 victory in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. Malkin had a more hard night. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby scored on a breakaway about a minute later. The Predators have won at least one road game in every series these playoffs, which includes two in Chicago. The Predators will have to win one in PPG Paints Arena if they are to achieve their ultimate goal.

Calle Jarnkrok now has five points (1g-4a) in his last five games. Deflected pucks. Blocked shots. Malkin didn’t even have a shot or a shot attempt.

“We’ve got to execute”, coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday.

“I enjoy it. We have a good group of kids and they don’t feel like kids anymore after what they went through and what they did previous year with Guentzel being the exception”, Cullen said. “We have to find a way to have success“.

“I’m sure Tocchet and Mike Sullivan and the team in general wants Phil to shoot more and that’s when he is most unsafe and that’s when he’s at his best”, said Dreger.

“We need to change something”.

“He told me my breath smelled, but I don’t know”, Subban said during a televised postgame interview.

“If I make the save there, it could be a different game”, Murray said. They pressure us. They play quick.

“As much as we sit here and talk about attack all the time”. We forgot to shoot.

James Neal willed the puck to Mike Fisher in the neutral zone and Viktor Arvidsson was already three steps ahead of him. But the Penguins were wrong and the scoreboard remained 1-0.

The issues are most likely based on the Predators doing an excellent job while short-handed and the Pens having problems with their power-play setup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost Game 3 to Nashville due to their lacking ability to capitalize on power-play. It just didn’t happen.

Another fan said, “I actually was on the plaza down here on Broadway for New Year’s Eve 2016, and it was not that insane on New Year’s Eve even”. “First time in my career we can’t score with so many chances”.

“I have no room. I think when they do that, everything else will open up for them”. They’ve been good for us all year long, all playoffs long. That’s because he didn’t make the save, and it was in fact a goal.

Mallkin got nothing. Phil Kessel made some strong defensive plays, but he was barely a factor offensively.

After taking Game 3 and only allowing one puck to get behind, Dreger still isn’t ready to say that Pekka Rinne has gotten over the woes he has had against the Penguins.

Sullivan said he hadn’t decided on his starting goaltender for Game 5.

“You’ve got trust what gets you here”, Crosby said. Pittsburgh lives off Crosby’s and Malkin’s offensive drive.

The Penguins were pleased with the quality and quantity of scoring chances they generated. Timely goals, composed. You know, he definitely belongs. It was one thing to beat Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler, but Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin?