Watch the Apple WWDC keynote live

The company covered everything from a new version of iOS, to upgrading its Mac lineup to a brand new connected speaker that will take on both Amazon’s Echo and Sonos’ family of wireless speakers. Safari is adding autoplay blocking, so loud videos don’t start playing without your approval.

The next Mac version will be called High Sierra, suggesting that it’s a refinement of the current version, Sierra.

It has six microphones that are always listening for the trigger phrase “Hey, Siri“. It’s a smart wireless speaker powered by the Siri AI that seems created to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home speaker. That’s right, Apple fans, iOS 11 beta 1 has been released and you can download it right now.

Craig Federighi of Apple showed off the augmented reality software set to be a major part of Apple’s iPhone 8. Although Apple is late to the game, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber says the new tools come “as the technology hits an inflection point”. Apple says that makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality experiences.

VR has often been described as the next big thing, though so far, the interest appears more among content developers and hardware makers than with everyday users.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this.

One recurring rumor is that Apple will launch a 10.5-inch iPad on Monday. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model. New iMacs and MacBook laptops start shipping Monday.

Well, who else is likely to shell out over $5,000 on an iMac Pro?

Other features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages syncing in the cloud. Essentially, it means consumers will get a more Android-like file browser, enabling easier sharing between apps.

HEIF photos will be half the size compared to the same picture stored in JPEG format.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduced a redesigned App Store, which gives more in-depth information on each app. Up until now, the service supported user to merchant transactions and peer to peer payments were a no go.

Apple Maps now has floor plans of shopping malls and airports, so users can plan their expedition.

You’ll be able to override the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature by turning on the screen with the iPhone power button and then clicking on a button marked “I’m not driving”.

WatchOS 4 will also bring updates to the watch’s fitness tracking, including a new user interface for the workout app and new integrations with gym equipment manufacturers.

At the event, a parade of executives unveiled updates to Apple’s hardware, software and mobile applications, or apps, including iMac desktop computer, MacBook laptop machine, iPad, Apple Watch, iOS software operating system and App Store.