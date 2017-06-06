Watt Voted 35th Best Player In NFL; Calls List “A Joke”

For instance, Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill ranked 36th overall in the top 100, while Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton comes in at 44th after topping last year’s list.

Maybe the players voting for one another isn’t a flawless situation.

Texans defensive lineman J.J.

Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so it’s clear that he made the list based on his reputation rather than his 2016 on-field accomplishments.

J.J. Watt called himself overrated Monday night.

Indeed it is. Players (it’s unclear how many) are asked during the season to list their top 20 players, and the numbers then get cobbled into the top 100. Watt didn’t agree with his place on the list, quote tweeting the NFL Network’s tweet about where he landed and questioning why he was at 35. “Nobody has played better football anywhere that I have seen in this league”.