‘We don’t scare,’ US defence secretary Mattis says after London attack

“We’ll be looking at ways in which we can more effectively counter the provocations that the North Koreans are making and find more effective ways of increasing pressure on them to get them back onto a constructive path of denuclearization”, State Department Deputy Assistance Secretary Matt Matthews told VOA during a telephone briefing Thursday.

Speaking at the start of the high-level talks with Australia’s foreign and defence ministers, Mr Mattis said the United States did not take its alliance with Australia for granted and wanted it to strengthen, particularly when it comes to taking on terrorists.

Top US and Australian officials on Monday warned battle-hardened and angry foreign fighters may return to Southeast Asia from the Middle East and take up arms in their own countries.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is also participating in the forum, stressed the importance of the historic alliance between the US and Australia to defend the fundamental principles of democracy and peace, Efe news reported.

Australian officials say they have prevented 12 terror attacks on home soil since 2014 with more than 60 people charged.

North Korea has become a security priority for Washington since Pyongyang vowed to accelerate its nuclear and missile programmes and to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the USA mainland.

The North Korean regime warned Australia in April that it could be targeted by a nuclear attack if it continued to “blindly” follow the USA, which has responded by threatening Pyongyang with a pre-emptive strike.

China earlier expressed strong dissatisfaction with what it labelled as “irresponsible remarks” Mattis made at a regional security summit about China’s construction and militarisation of artificial islands in the South China Sea.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion worth of trade passes each year.

The reproduction of the story/photograph in any form will be liable for legal action.