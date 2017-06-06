We just checked out Apple’s new augmented reality apps

Money received is paid into a new Apple Pay Cash account, which can then be used to make purchases or transferred to a bank account.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads. The speaker will sell for about $350 in December. While it faces increased competition from Google’s Project Tango, which has been around since June 2014, that platform is only available on select Android devices.

On Monday, Apple hosted the first day of its keynote event at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 in San Jose, California. Jan Dawson, chief analyst with Jackdaw Research, says the price is good for a high-end audio device.

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. The smartwatch promises to learn about your routines to figure out what information to display.

High Sierra features will include being able to stop unexpected videos from starting to play automatically when landing on web pages and “intelligent tracking prevention” that will prevent ads from following people about the internet. Pulling music from the Apple library, the speaker was presented as being able to recognize its placement and direct rich audio sound into the room. Also, there was a need for Apple to showcase its focus on AR and machine learning, which appears to be the new direction the company is moving to.

Here’s a demo of Star Wars Holochess on Apple’s augmented reality platform. The Mac maker continues to push forward with its Metal graphics technology, adding features specifically targeting virtual reality (VR) capabilities.

Watch this space for latest news on Apple products.

The newly updated MacBook laptops are now available.

Apple has announced a brand new Files app for iPad users on iOS 11.

In terms of spec bumps, Apple refreshed the iMac, MacBook Pro, and 12-inch MacBook. The new model will start at $649 for 64GB of storage and cost up to $949 for 512GB.

Cook also praised the Apple developer community which has 16 million registered developers and added three million a year ago.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud.

For photos, Apple is replacing JPEGs with a new format meant to reduce file sizes. The new iMessage comes with a redesigned app drawer for apps and stickers, as also the ability to sync better with the iCloud so you can access it across the full range of Apple devices. Using Business Chat, your customers can get answers to questions, resolve issues and complete transactions on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Google Maps already does both.

Those not driving can exit from this mode. The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel.

The extra size isn’t the only way that the new iPad Pro’s screen is upgraded from the outgoing model’s – it’s also brighter, at 600nits, supports HDR, and has a new feature that Apple is calling ProMotion.