We Want to ‘Reinvent’ Your Home Speakers, Apple CEO Tim Cook Says

“Apple is a company that deeply cares about music and wants to deliver a great audio experience to the home”, Cook said. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

“A big question mark for the new speaker, though, is whether Siri is good enough to power its own dedicated device”. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. That could include a reminder to make a call or a flight reservation. It will allow users to automatically block auto-play videos by detecting videos that shouldn’t be playing when you open a webpage to read an article, for example.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this. However, Siri has been slow to improve its voice-recognition technology and set of responses, especially compared with the more capable Alexa and Google Assistant.

To revive interest in its once-hot tablets, Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro with more storage, a better camera and room for a full-size keyboard. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer.

Apple also unveiled new Macs, addressing complaints that Apple has let its Mac lineup languish in favor of its better-selling products, namely the iPhone.

Apple unveiled new affordable iMacs and Macbooks at a tempting price, but also a massively powerful and expensive iMac Pro. They will sync messages to Apple servers in the cloud and keep only the most recent messages in local storage.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard.

iOS 11 is the biggest software release ever for iPad, with powerful multitasking features, the Files app and more ways to use Apple Pencil. Apple will also have new tools for organizing photos and creating sharable videos.

Federighi went on to note that once the money is transferred to a user’s new cash card, they can choose to spend it wherever Apple Pay is accepted, use it to send their next Apple peer-to-peer payment, or transfer the money to their bank account. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions.

“New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future”.

And Apple will have a new “do not disturb” mode for driving.

Been trying to be a safer driver and not look at your phone while behind the wheel?

The conference is typically devoted to software updates and this year, Apple released a series of new features and updates for the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch – including an augmented-reality kit for developers aimed at making the iPhone “the largest AR platform in the world”.