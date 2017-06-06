Were Analysts Bullish Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) This Week?

Stock market analysts and brokers have recently amended their target prices on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their USA portfolio. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 38.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. They now have a Dollars 34 price target on the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,238 shares.

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $34.00 target price on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 1,093,238 shares of the stock were exchanged. However the price at the close of last session was 2.14% higher than its 50-day moving average and -0.91% under its 200-day moving average. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. The present value of the firm in the stock market is $4.72B.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Blue Buffalo Pet Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

08/11/2016 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ BUFF) opened at 24.16 on Friday.

09/15/2015 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at Wells Fargo.

02/08/2017 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer. Below is a list of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) latest ratings and price target changes. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

08/11/2016 – Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Based on their most recently released notes to investors, 4 analysts have a rating of “buy”, 3 analysts “outperform”, 1 analysts “hold”, 0 analysts “underperform” and 0 analysts “sell”.

09/22/2015 – Stephens began new coverage on Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. giving the company a “equal weight” rating. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, ecommerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals.