Westin Book Cadillac Detroit penthouse sells for $1.8 million

Well, in the downtown area, fortunes have changed quite a bit.

In a building that at one time stood vacant for more than 20 years and now named the Westin Book Cadillac (it also has a hotel), a 2,500 square foot condo has sold for $1.8 million.

The identity of the purchaser was not disclosed, but Swink said it is a local individual.

A penthouse condominium in downtown Detroit’s swanky Westin Book Cadillac has sold for almost $1.8 million, a price heralded as an all-time record for a condo in the city.

“This sale sets a benchmark for the fact that there are people, no matter at what price point, being drawn back into the city”, Swink said.

The Detroit News verified the claim with Realcomp II Ltd., the state’s largest multiple listing service.

Swink said the property was listed at $2.5 million in January and serious talks began with his client around May.

The sale closed last week for $1.795 million in cash to a private buyer.

The penthouse was always meant to be a $1 million-plus property but it first went on sale – along with the other 62 Book Cadillac condos – amid the worst real estate crash in decades. That forced the developer to slash the original prices of the penthouses and other condos by as much as 35 percent in order to sell them.

Swink announced Monday that the almost $1.8 million sale set a price record for condos in Detroit. According to Historic Detroit, the building stood vacant for 22 years until it re-opened in 2008 and was rehabbed for a cost of $190 million.

“It’s exciting to see the direction the city is going”, he said.