WH Argues Trump Wasn’t ‘Picking A Fight’ With London Mayor After Attack

On Monday afternoon, the US President returned to Twitter, suggesting the mainstream media was “working hard to sell” Khan’s appeal for calm.

A spokesman for Mr Khan, responding to Mr Trump’s latest tweet, said: “Nothing has changed since yesterday”.

Mr Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, blamed the media for putting “spin” on the issue.

President Donald Trump and Fox News smeared London Mayor Sadiq Khan soon after the London terror attacks on June 3 (video below).

“We’re working with him, working together and that’s important – central government and the London mayoralty and his officials working together to ensure we are responding to the attack and looking, as I said earlier, at the work that the police is doing to give the public extra protection and extra reassurance”.

The comments were taken out of context – the Mayor was referring to the increased police presence on the streets of London, not the attacks themselves that left seven dead and injured 48. For the sin of disagreeing with Trump politically (Khan, who is Muslim, a year ago slammed Trump’s call for a Muslim immigration ban, and voiced support for Hillary Clinton) he has earned Team Trump’s scorn.

“The United States Conference of Mayors stands today united with Mayor Sadiq Khan of London and the people of London“.

British prime minister Theresa May was among those who came to Khan’s defence, though she declined to criticise Trump over the row.

Khan says that London residents should expect to see an intensified police presence in the wake of the attacks.

In a clear reference to Trump’s tweets Sunday and Monday criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Clinton said: “It’s a time for steady, determined leadership – like we are seeing from local authorities in London, including the mayor of London“.

A YouGov poll of 1,000 Londoners published on Monday found that Khan was more trusted than both May and national Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to make the right decisions about keeping Britain safe from terrorism.

“You besmirch the presidency, you taint previous Presidents with your behaviour & you bring shame on your great country and its great people”.

Trump also addressed the London attack Sunday night at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Imagine if Tony Blair or Jean Chrétien had criticized the mayor of NY the day after 9/11, or if President Obama had used the 2014 attacks in Ottawa to cast aspersions on the RCMP.

Yet despite taking exception to Khan, Trump had tweeted to pledge support for London and the United Kingdom as the attack on revellers in London unfolded on Saturday.

He forcefully referred to his controversial executive order on immigration – that seeks to block people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. – as a “travel ban”.

Legal bloggers, The Secret Barrister, echoed the sentiment saying: “Serious question to @theresa_may: What will it take for Trump’s state visit to be rescinded?”