The White House has rebuffed questions about whether Trump was suggesting he had recorded his discussions with the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief.

It was not clear that Trump would have succeeded in stopping Comey from testifying had he chosen to cite executive privilege.

The Comey hearing will be preceded Wednesday by an open Senate Intelligence hearing on FISA legislation with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers.

“There’s no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda”, Marc Short told reporters at a White House briefing Monday evening.

But White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that “in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of facts”, Trump would not try to halt the Comey testimony.

She said “the president’s power to exert executive privilege is very well-established”, but Trump would not exercise it in this case.

Trump fired Comey as he was busy heading an investigation into the Republican president’s ties with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign and transition. Trump was ready for that one, answering “this Russia Thing, with Trump and Russia, is a made-up story”.

Trump’s schedule for Thursday has not yet been released. “If he says categorically, ‘It is my conclusion that the President of the United States was trying to instruct my investigation, ‘ full stop, that is historic”.

Spicer said he hadnt spoken to the White House counsel, Don McGahn, about the matter.

“Of course, the president supported those actions by Comey at the time”, “Today Show” host Savannah Guthrie shot back.

The House and Senate Intelligence Committee have both subpoenaed Flynn. The White House has denied the president made that request.

Some had been frustrated last week, believing the White House appeared rudderless and caught on its heels in the debate over whether it meant to pull out of the Paris climate accord. The White House is hoping it will be able to build some Democratic support for its tax plan as well as a massive infrastructure investment plan, which Short said he hopes to tackle this calendar year.

U.S. intelligence officials have said Russian Federation tried to interfere in the election to sway the vote in Trump’s favour, a charge the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

But on Monday, top Trump aides took to criticizing the media for covering Trump’s tweets. In short: An assertion of executive privilege here would have been unlikely to have held up in court.