What Does ‘Severing Ties’ With Qatar Actually Mean?

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Egypt said they took that step because Qatar supports terrorism and destabilizes the region.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that the country regrets the decision of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates’ and Egypt to cut off diplomatic ties with it.

“A potential risk to monitor might be that Qatar will view this as being provided with less encouragement to comply with the agreed production quota”, said Jameel Ahmad of futures brokerage FXTM.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East, the impending testimony of the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, British elections and a European Central Bank meeting this week, all took their toll on Asian stocks, oil and the dollar on Tuesday.

Qatar, which will host the 2022 World Cup and is home to some 10,000 American troops, criticised the move as a “violation of its sovereignty”.

“My suspicion is (they felt) emboldened by what Trump said on his visit and. that they feel they have got some kind of backing”, said a former United States official. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including Al-Jazeera.

The Gulf states and Egypt said they were severing ties and closing transport links with Qatar, which relies on imports from its neighbours.

A State Department official said all USA partnerships with Gulf nations were vital and called on all parties to quickly resolve their differences.

In one store queues were up to 25-people deep as shoppers piled trollies and baskets high with supplies from rice to nappies. “It’s chaos – I’ve never seen anything like this before”, said Eva Tobaji, an expatriate resident in Doha, told Reuters after returning from shopping. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway said the USA military had “no plans to change our posture in Qatar”.

The countries say Qatar is supporting terrorist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood.

The remarks by Boroujerdi comes after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain broke off their diplomatic ties and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar over allegations that the latter is encouraging terrorism and extremism.

Riyadh also accused Doha of supporting Iran-backed “terrorist activities” in its east, as well as in Bahrain.

The dispute saw Qatari share prices close down 7.58 percent.

The four countries have begun withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar as regional airlines announced they would suspend services to its capital Doha.

In another blow to the carrier, Saudi authorities said the country’s airspace would be closed to Qatari planes.

USA officials in multiple agencies stressed their desire to promote a reconciliation between the Saudi-led group and Qatar, a state of 2.5 million people with vast natural gas reserves.

Gulf countries previously recalled their ambassadors from Qatar in 2014, ostensibly over its support for the Brotherhood, but Monday’s moves go much further.

During a press conference Monday in Sydney beside U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and their Australian counterparts, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered U.S. support in brokering a solution between the feuding states. “We’d certainly encourage those parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

A Turkish official said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “actively involved” in efforts to resolve the diplomatic crisis.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of trade-weighted peers, fell to its lowest level since the November U.S. election and was last down 0.2 percent at 96.623.

Traders pointed out, however, that other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) like Kuwait, which often fall in line with decisions made by Saudi Arabia, have not, at least for now, taken action against Qatar.

The call came after Sheikh Sabah met an envoy from Riyadh.