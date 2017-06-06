What is Apple Files? New directory for iPad in iOS 11 explained

Apple has also introduced a one-handed zoom option. While this feature is useful for the sake of convenience, it poses a major security threat that downgrades the overall security of Apple’s once-touted end-to-end encryption scheme.

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. “It’s actually lovely and we call it Homepod”, Apple CEO Tim Cook said. That being the case, Apple simply didn’t have enough time to cover all the brand new software feature that will become available once iOS 11 is released to the masses later this year.

The HomePod is designed with privacy in mind, said Phil Schiller, Apple’s head of worldwide marketing. What’s more, Apple with iOS 11 will finally give users more flexibility with regards to what items appear in the Control Center.

Apple really wants to hold on to its professional users.

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro. The watch face, which seems like a mash-up between Google Now and your Facebook feed, will show you photos of old memories from previous years and make recommendations.

The 10.5-inch “Retina” display offers a resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 (264 PPI) with 20 percent more real estate than the 9.7-inch variant. It’s also what Microsoft is targeting with the Surface Pro; a new model comes out on June 15.

There is also person-to-person payments integrated into the message app.

Elsewhere, Apple has expanded its Apple Pay system to its Messages app.

The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple for more than two years as the world’s most valuable technology company looks to make up for a dip in iPhone sales and new ways to get customers to use more of its money-making apps and services.

GPS: Maps has a couple of updates, including indoor maps for places such as shopping malls – a cultural icon that’s apparently dying, but, hey, at least it’s a start. Using Bluetooth and WiFi, it will also be able to track when you’re moving in a vehicle and give you the option to turn on a “do not disturb” mode while driving.

In urgent situations, recipients of that message will be able to reply with the word urgent in order to push a message through.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving.

Over the next few days, and certainly weeks, we can expect to see an avalanche of new iOS 11 tweaks and features coming down the pipeline as developers and enthusiasts continue to dissect Apple’s latest mobile offering.

App Store: The store is getting a makeover, too, with tabs for games, apps that are notable that day, and a tab just for nongaming apps.

The OS is getting VR support, says Craig Federighi, including support for Unity, Unreal and Metal for VR.

As for when an iPhone will be able to deliver an augmented reality experience, the only hint at timing from WWDC was when a representative from director Peter Jackson’s Wingnut AR studios showcased an AR gaming demo that he said would arrive later in the year.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

Users will be able to grab items from the files app and then drop them into apps like Mail or Photos, for instance. Both of those social networks have put a strong focus on such capabilities, but Apple hopes that its strong integration into Siri, Spotlight, Safari, and Maps will help it attract users.

The iPad Pro also gains some productivity features for iOS 11, which more closely mimics the Mac. Apple has also bumped up the features on the Pencil stylus, and the iPad Pro should now be able to read your handwriting.