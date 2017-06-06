What Is Apple’s HomePod?

And then there were three. The HomePod is Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

This has been one major area in consumer electronics lacking Apple’s footprint. Amazon has heavily dominated the field with its home speaker called Echo, which uses the digital assistant Alexa. Google Home followed in October and Microsoft’s assistant, Cortana, is also finding a home in home speakers.

When compared to the Echo and the Home, the HomePod faces an uphill battle in the voice-powered speaker market.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Two years after the Amazon Echo first hit stores, and eight months after Google introduced the Home, Apple on Monday finally introduced its own speaker.

HomePod capped a keynote presentation at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference that included updates to its iPad and Mac laptop lines, and upgraded operating software enabling augmented reality for iPhones and iPads. Inside is the same processor that powers the iPhone and an upward-facing 4-inch woofer. Pulling music from the Apple library, the speaker was presented as being able to recognize its placement and direct rich audio sound into the room.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought. The HomePod is powered by Apple’s A8 chip and will be available from December in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S., which will be getting the initial batch of speakers in White and Space Grey at $349 (roughly Rs. 22,500). It would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google.

HomePod includes Siri voice integration and will function as a “home assistant”, according to Schiller.

Analysts and investors are watching the conference this year for signs of what the company’s next blockbuster product might be a decade after the introduction of its iPhone.

“New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future”.

The company’s TV app is also adding Amazon and its Prime Video service later this year for the first time.