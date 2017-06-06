What’s in Interface Incorporated (NASDAQ:TILE) After Decline in Shorted Shares?

The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 32,380 shares with $601,000 value, down from 490,123 last quarter. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TGT in report on Friday, August 21 with “Market Perform” rating.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. 262,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has risen 64.54% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 190.44% the S&P500.

Interface Incorporated (NASDAQ:TILE) had an increase of 15.21% in short interest. TILE’s total short interest was 467,600 shares in June as published by FINRA. With 386,000 shares average volume, it will take short sellers 1 days to cover their TILE’s short positions.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Short shares decreased from 537,731 to 446,827 over that timeframe. Grainger Ww Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was raised too. Dunn Sarah sold $349,876 worth of Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) on Wednesday, May 24.

Among 33 analysts covering Coach Inc. Vetr has “Strong-Buy” rating and $86.04 target. Coach Inc. had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. (NASDAQ:TILE) on Thursday, February 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Vetr upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Tuesday, September 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2016 Q4. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Walthausen And Communications invested in 1.06% or 614,400 shares. 59 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.38% EPS growth. 22,579 were reported by Piedmont Invest Lc. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 114,555 shares. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 47,310 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 20,136 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. They now have a Dollars 19 price target on the stock. Us Natl Bank De holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. (NASDAQ:TILE). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 112,954 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.81 million shares.

Since December 1, 2016, it had 1 insider purchase, and 13 insider sales for $1.75 million activity. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 457,743 shares as Interface Inc (TILE)’s stock rose 10.42%. (NASDAQ:TILE). 120,860 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mgmt.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Chadwick Scales sold 3,999 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. $27,000 worth of stock was sold by LYNCH PATRICK C on Thursday, December 8. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $493,750.00. $500,621 worth of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) or 39 shares. Its down 0.79, from 1.53 in 2016Q3.

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface, Inc.

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface, Inc. Contour Asset Management Llc owns 9.72 million shares or 9.56% of their U.S. portfolio. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 26,000 shares. Of Vermont invested in 5,525 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Interface, Inc”.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 596,000 shares. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Interface worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 7,010 shares. Therefore 33% are positive.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $254.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.9 million to $992.8 million. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 31 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Thursday, April 7. Nomura initiated coverage on Interface in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. On June 24 the stock rating was downgraded from ” to “Underperform” in a report from Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on July, 26. The Firm is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.22. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. It has a 55.44 P/E ratio. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.