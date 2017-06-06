What we know about the London Bridge attackers

That had been undermined by the last two attacks, he said: the Manchester attacker, Salman Abedi, must have had someone teach him how to make the bomb, and the London attack involved three people.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday of making a “pathetic excuse” over one of his comments in the wake of the attack that killed seven people in London.

The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said the men were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes.

“We do not condone the attack”.

Mr Trump reignited his feud with Mr Khan, just hours after wrongly claiming the mayor had said there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the risk of terror attacks in London. He was working at reception of a local fitness center. He had even appeared in a TV documentary about British jihadis. CNN’s Sandi Sidhu met Butt several years ago while reporting in London.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”, May, who served as interior minister from 2010 to 2016, said outside her Downing Street office on Sunday. The three men then exited the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market.

Diana Krecsy, CEO of the Calgary Homeless Foundation, said the message from Archibald’s grieving family was powerful and she hopes it fosters understanding around homelessness and inspires people to help. “I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world, but we always evolve and review ways to make sure that we remain as safe as we possibly can”, Khan responded in an interview with BBC after the attack.

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any information about these men that may assist them with the investigation”. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning”, she said. Other neighbors have told CNN that Butt had joined a mosque nearby after he severed ties with another community following an argument.

The second attacker was named as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, who police said claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, and also went by the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth.

In a statement, they said they believed one of the suspects was Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a British citizen who was born in Pakistan and known to MI5, the agency that deals with internal security. But it’s not clear which attacker may have had the Irish ID.

Although details about the victim have not been released, authorities said the wounded civilian was expected to survive, NBC News reports. The names of the 12 people arrested after raids in Barking have not been released.

Police have foiled 18 terror plots since 2013 and are managing 500 active investigations involving around 3,000 individuals at any one time, according to two security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about ongoing investigations.