What we know about the London victims, the wounded

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes Monday and detained “a number” of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead.

Details have been kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the U.S. media, triggering a row between the British and American governments.

Trump lashed out at Khan just hours after the terror attack, twisting the mayor’s response to the tragedy and criticizing “political correctness”.

A memorial has been planned for 6pm Monday in the capital’s Potters Field Park to commemorate those affected.

“We are all shocked and angry today but this is our city”.

“For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud”.

At an election campaign event in London, Mrs May said: “Cressida Dick has said that the Metropolitan Police are well resourced – and they are, she has said they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities – and they do”.

“They want their violence to overwhelm our right to vote in a fair and peaceful election and to go about our lives freely”.

“But I understand people will be concerned and all I can say is we will be doing everything in our power and we will be stepping up a gear”.

Police believe they know the identity of the three attackers and have taken 12 people into custody in a series of raids across east London in an investigation involving thousands of officers, she added.

His friend told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying attacks.

Mrs May said the three attacks were “bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism” as she suggested the United Kingdom is “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”. The 42-year-old mother of three was working at a local school when she noticed Butt, who was also known as Abu Mohamed, meeting with local children and trying to draw them into his radicalism.

“Yesterday – I’m actually in the process of moving home at the moment – I hired a van moving some bits”.

“That’s when I heard the first bang so I came down to investigate what was going on and that’s when I saw armed police everywhere”.

He is said to be inconsolable and family members are rushing to his side.

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

“The bloodshed must end”. This bloodshed will end.

Erica’s concerns grew after the attacker out rightly told her that “he would do whatever is required in the name of Allah…”