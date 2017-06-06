Where Trump’s ‘Travel Ban’ Now Stands: Trump Takes Off the Gloves

After weeks of conflicting messages from White House officials and federal attorneys over whether President Donald Trump’s so-called travel ban is a travel ban, the president answered that definitively on Monday, and in so doing raised a new question: Could his tweets about why he wants a travel ban imposed on six Muslim-majority countries hurt his effort to reinstate the travel ban that’s been repeatedly blocked by the courts?

Early Monday morning, Trump sent out a flurry of tweets about the travel ban, including one that Conway found to be especially troublesome for the office of the solicitor general, which would defend the controversial executive order if the Supreme Court takes up the case.

‘The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,’ Trump wrote, abbreviating Supreme Court.

Yet the president said on Monday that the order is exactly that.

The Republican president has said his proposed ban, a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign, is necessary to protect Americans from terrorist attacks. It’s safe to predict they will refer to the president’s own words from his latest Tweet.

In the wake of Saturday’s deadly attack, Trump renewed calls for a travel crackdown, while attacking London’s Muslim mayor, the media, Democrats, judges and opponents who accuse him of playing the politics of fear. Justice Department lawyers have argued that their revised executive order is substantially different from the first one issued in January.

“Ironically, it makes more hard the very thing that Trump was demanding: the reinstatement of his immigration order”, Turley said.

Once it receives the response, the high court could quickly rule on whether to take up the case. “His lawyers tried to justify it by saying it wasn’t a travel ban, that it was just extreme vetting”, Cardin told CNN. “The president’s made that very clear: it is a travel ban”. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Still, the courts have also blocked that directive.

Trump also found himself in hot water over his tough-talking tweets defending his ban on travelers from several Muslim countries, which is now stalled in the federal courts.

The husband of senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was among those who warned those remarks may pose legal problems for the administration at the Supreme Court.

“It’s kinda odd to have the defendant in Hawaii v Trump acting as our co-counsel”.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

Trump needs five votes from the top court in his favor to put the ban into effect.

Trump’s new tweets, the Washington Post’s piece pointed out, will likely be added to the arguments headed to the Supreme Court. We need the courts to give us back our rights.