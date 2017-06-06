Where YOU can buy Ariana’s ONE LOVE Manchester Sweatshirt

Performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Katy Perry became emotional as the artists spread messages of strength and perseverance. “So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails”.

The Red Cross in a statement Monday said that almost $13 million has been raised for the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” since a suicide bombing at the end of Grande’s May 22 show in the city. The song includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand“.

After performing his Daft Punk collaboration “Get Lucky” and declaring “all we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Pharrell was joined on stage by Cyrus for a rendition of 2013 hit “Happy“.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw backstage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, Miley said: “It’s a no brainer [when Ariana asked me]”.

Further, 22.6M people tuned in for at least three minutes during the broadcast from the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The pop singer hosted the charity performance in honour of those touched by the tragic terror attacks in Manchester last month, which killed 29 and injured around 150.

Richardson says Grande is “very courageous to come back so soon”.

Some 450,000 people donated about $3.5 million during the benefit concert, which Ariana Grande organized.

“I misjudged you”, the television presenter wrote during Sunday’s Manchester One Love concert, which was organised and fronted by Grande to raise funds for the families of 22 people who died.