Which Comics Most Influenced Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Spider-Man: Homecoming sees Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei reprising their roles from Captain America: Civil War as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Aunt May, alongside Marvel veterans Robert Downey Jr.as Tony Stark and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. So, which Spider-Man comics influenced the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming?’ According to Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, it was the 2000’s Ultimate Spider-Man series. Series writer Brian Michael Bendis even admitted that he could see various things taken from his comic book run based on the first trailer alone.

“The comics that sort of resonated with me most and I used for my performance was the Ultimate Spider-Man comics”. Holland said “They’re so modern and up-to-date with what’s happening in the world right now”.

Holland was also asked if he had a particular favorite storyline as he named the Clone Saga as a personal favorite.

“I think that was probably the most daunting part of taking on this character”.

Spider-Man’s real life alter-ego, actor Tom Holland, swung by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles last week in full costume to cheer up some of the facility’s young patients. One of these TV previews which was aired on The Disney Channel is a behind-the-scenes TV special of Spider-Man: Homecoming showing off a lot of great new footage from the film.