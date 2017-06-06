Which states have joined the climate alliance that commits to Paris agreement?

“We don’t need India, and France, and China telling us what they think we should do”, Haley said, repeating what President Donald Trump said in announcing the USA would withdraw from the agreement – “American sovereignty matters”.

The 10 states that have signed onto the alliance include California, New York, Washington, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, Oregon and Hawaii. All of the states governors are Democrats except those representing MA and Vermont.

“The US will meet our Paris commitment and through a partnership among American cities, states, and businesses, we will seek to remain part of the Paris Agreement process”, he said. Major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia have also indicated that they will also do so as well.

During Mr Trump’s announcement to tell the world that the U.S. was withdrawing, he said that he was elected to represent “Pittsburgh, not Paris”, leading the mayor of that Pennsylvania city to soon after say that Pittsburgh was still planning on going forward with reducing its carbon footprint. On Monday, Bloomberg submitted a “state of unity” from the group stating that, “these groups will take vigorous and ambitious actions to address climate change, and we will communicate those actions in a transparent and accountable way to the U.N. The United States can, and will, meet its commitment under the Paris Agreement”.

The 75 year-old Bloomberg, mayor of New York City 2002-2013, is considered by Forbes magazine the eighth richest person in the world. The group intends to eventually submit a “Societal Nationally Determined Contribution” to the United Nations.

In a speech delivered on 1 June, Trump argued that the current deal puts the U.S. at a disadvantage and called for a fresh round of negotiations to reach a new, “fairer” accord.

The Paris accord commits countries to holding global temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, which will require global emissions to be cut to net zero by the second half of the century. “Collectively, they will redouble their efforts to ensure that the US achieves the carbon emissions reductions it pledged under the Paris Agreement”.

Oliver goes into even more detail about Trump’s false statements and says China and India will emerge as leaders in renewable energy, but as he pointed out for those who want to do something about climate change, it’s not quite as easy as just waiting until Trump gets voted out of office.