White House aide says Russian Federation probe ‘detracts’ from agenda

During the White House briefing Monday, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the president would not assert the privilege in order to stop Comey’s testimony.

Former FBI director James Comey has told the Senate intelligence committee he would not be constrained in discussing his conversations with President Donald Trump.

Comey will appear before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, with lawmakers seeking answers as to whether he believes the President sought to obstruct his Russian Federation probe or demanded his loyalty before he fired Comey.

Over Trump’s opposition, his Justice Department named a special counsel, Robert Mueller, another former FBI director, to conduct a criminal investigation of the possible illegal collusion between Trump aides and Russian interests.

White House officials had weighed trying to block Comey by arguing that his discussions with the president pertained to national security and that there was an expectation of privacy.

Trump told NBC News he fired Comey in part because of the “Russia thing”, which he called a “made-up story”.

Legal experts have also said that the president likely undermined his ability to assert executive privilege by publicly discussing his dealings with Comey in tweets and interviews. But if Trump had exerted the privilege in Comey’s case, it would nearly certainly have left the impression that the administration was seeking to hide information about the Russian Federation investigation. The decision to appoint a special counsel came after the huge turmoil in the administration regarding Comey’s sudden dismissal by the president. “We have a series of contacts as well between Mr Kushner, some may have taken place before the election, but obviously others after the election”, he said.”What I’ve found most concerning about that report, which if true, is that Jared Kushner suggested to the Russian ambassador that they communicate using Russian communications in a Russian diplomatic facility to hide their conversation from the United States government”, Rice said. “However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony”. “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

However, there has also been a debate as to whether Trump can use this power because the president has already undermined his ability to invoke the privilege by publicly discussing his dealings through tweets and interviews with the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director.